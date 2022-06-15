Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.41

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.41 and traded as high as C$2.55. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 18,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Geodrill from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Geodrill alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27.

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.32 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.