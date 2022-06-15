George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $148.07

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$148.07 and traded as low as C$147.10. George Weston shares last traded at C$147.58, with a volume of 303,164 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on George Weston from C$177.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$168.67.

Get George Weston alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$154.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$148.05.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 10.7899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.96%.

In other news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.16, for a total value of C$2,744,062.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,458,268.67.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.