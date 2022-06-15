GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

Get GH Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 69,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,597. The company has a market cap of $492.58 million and a PE ratio of -33.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. GH Research has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GH Research by 69.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,292,000 after buying an additional 1,983,573 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth $11,651,000. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in GH Research by 28.7% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after buying an additional 366,465 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth $7,256,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GH Research by 110.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 222,532 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.