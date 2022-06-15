GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.
Shares of NASDAQ GHRS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 69,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,597. The company has a market cap of $492.58 million and a PE ratio of -33.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. GH Research has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $30.43.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GH Research by 69.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,292,000 after buying an additional 1,983,573 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth $11,651,000. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in GH Research by 28.7% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after buying an additional 366,465 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth $7,256,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GH Research by 110.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 222,532 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GH Research Company Profile
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
