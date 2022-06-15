Ghost Tree Capital LLC Cuts Stake in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lessened its stake in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 0.20% of GH Research worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $526.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93. GH Research PLC has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

