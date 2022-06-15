Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.62

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$35.62 and last traded at C$36.18, with a volume of 217762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.35.

GIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.22.

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62.

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$981.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$832.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.3126508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

In other news, Director Donald Berg bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,070.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

