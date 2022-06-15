Gitcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.32 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Gitcoin has a market cap of $34.76 million and $10.32 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00010805 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,662.83 or 1.00026879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00112963 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.