Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $634,035.92 and approximately $1,828.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,230.67 or 1.00062049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00109302 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,247,795 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

