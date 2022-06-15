Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak trimmed its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Globant were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 385.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,630,000 after acquiring an additional 517,222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $151,568,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $147,279,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Globant by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after buying an additional 375,040 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Globant by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 556,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,720,000 after buying an additional 357,877 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.75.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $176.10 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.17 and its 200-day moving average is $241.91.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

