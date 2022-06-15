Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $36.94. Approximately 18,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 258,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.05.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.92% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.