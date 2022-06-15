Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $108.61 Million Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of AMERCO worth $108,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 448,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,973,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1,047.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UHAL stock traded up $5.12 on Wednesday, reaching $469.50. The stock had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,923. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $523.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $600.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.97. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $459.15 and a 12 month high of $769.90.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

