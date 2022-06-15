Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GER traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. 6,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,808. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GER. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 651.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 225,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 195,380 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 114,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 109,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 186,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 60,670 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

