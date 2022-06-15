Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GER traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. 6,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,808. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
