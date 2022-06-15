Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,560.00

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,560 ($31.07) and last traded at GBX 2,613.89 ($31.73), with a volume of 9634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,760 ($33.50).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,273.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,237.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £194.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02.

In related news, insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin sold 1,186 shares of Goodwin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,210 ($38.96), for a total transaction of £38,070.60 ($46,207.79).

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

