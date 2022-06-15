Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,059.44

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,059.44 ($12.86) and traded as low as GBX 861.30 ($10.45). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 868.70 ($10.54), with a volume of 401,170 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.36) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,382 ($16.77).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 941.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,056.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05.
Grafton Group Company Profile (LON:GFTU)
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
See Also
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.