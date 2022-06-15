Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,307 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 3.2% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,658,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock opened at $229.48 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $226.94 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.92 and its 200-day moving average is $283.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.