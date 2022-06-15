Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $985,000. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $20,678,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $4,577,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.43 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.63.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.