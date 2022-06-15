Graviton (GTON) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,944.00

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,384% against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.54 or 0.15612341 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00424367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00070774 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036639 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

