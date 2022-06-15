Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,498,000 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 7,087,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,451,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of GBTC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,178,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,798. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $55.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (Get Rating)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

