Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Up 68.2% in May

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the May 15th total of 998,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
GLRE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,026. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $272.44 million, a PE ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.22. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.95 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.94%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
About Greenlight Capital Re (Get Rating)
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
