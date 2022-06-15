Grupo Aeroméxico (OTCMKTS:GRPAF) Stock Price Up 2,907.3%

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPAF – Get Rating) shares rose 2,907.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 50,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 29,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96.
About Grupo Aeroméxico (OTCMKTS:GRPAF)
