Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAC traded up $4.05 on Wednesday, reaching $142.69. The stock had a trading volume of 48,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average of $141.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $3.1502 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

