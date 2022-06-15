Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Up 1%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 132,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $922.71 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 16.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.20%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 158,334 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.