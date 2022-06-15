Gulden (NLG) Trading 31% Lower Over Last Week

Gulden (NLG) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000272 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00224005 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006730 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000814 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

