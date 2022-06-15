GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.70

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.70 and last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 6913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.