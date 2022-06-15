Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.95

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Halma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

