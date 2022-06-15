Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Walter Frederick Walker Buys 1,000 Shares

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) Director Walter Frederick Walker bought 1,000 shares of Harbor Custom Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $15,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walter Frederick Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Walter Frederick Walker purchased 3,800 shares of Harbor Custom Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $57,988.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Walter Frederick Walker acquired 8,700 shares of Harbor Custom Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $29,058.00.

HCDI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 67,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.27. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Harbor Custom Development ( NASDAQ:HCDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Harbor Custom Development had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 13.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Harbor Custom Development (Get Rating)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.