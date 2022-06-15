HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.76. 9,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 182,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $703.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 22.78%. Equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 49.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 32,820 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 114,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

