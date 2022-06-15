HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Trading Up 0.8%

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 9,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 182,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HONE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $703.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.73.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $748,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,053 shares of company stock worth $3,467,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 256,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 205,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,505 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,841,000. Finally, Briggs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,465,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

