Head-To-Head Analysis: Moxian (BVI) (MOXC) and The Competition

Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Moxian (BVI) to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Moxian (BVI) alerts:

7.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A Moxian (BVI) Competitors -37.93% -1,406.80% -6.43%

Volatility and Risk

Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian (BVI)’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian (BVI) $220,000.00 -$2.74 million -7.56 Moxian (BVI) Competitors $868.32 million -$1.94 million -24.69

Moxian (BVI)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Moxian (BVI). Moxian (BVI) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Moxian (BVI) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A Moxian (BVI) Competitors 339 2361 4556 59 2.59

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 91.75%. Given Moxian (BVI)’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Moxian (BVI) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Moxian (BVI) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Moxian (BVI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian (BVI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.