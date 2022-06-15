Head-To-Head Comparison: MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC)

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 28.49% 11.80% 1.05% First National 22.93% 10.86% 0.90%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MidWestOne Financial Group and First National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A First National 0 1 0 0 2.00

First National has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.68%. Given First National’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First National is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and First National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $219.22 million 2.10 $69.49 million $3.90 7.53 First National $47.32 million 2.44 $10.36 million $2.02 9.16

MidWestOne Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First National. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of First National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First National pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and First National has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group beats First National on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, and credit card loans, as well as consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal, and automobile loans. In addition, it offers various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, and financial planning and custodial services, as well as investment-related services, including securities trading, mutual funds sales, fixed and variable annuities, tax-exempted, and conventional unit trusts. Further, the company provides other products and services comprising treasury management, debit cards, automated teller machines, online and mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through a network of 56 banking offices located in central and eastern Iowa, the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, southwestern Wisconsin, southwestern Florida, and Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

About First National (Get Rating)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites, as well as provides internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. It serves customers through 20 bank branch offices, a loan production office, and a customer service center, as well as through a network of ATMs. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

