Head-To-Head Review: Cresco Labs (CRLBF) & Its Peers

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cresco Labs to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cresco Labs and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $821.68 million -$319.60 million -2.61 Cresco Labs Competitors $256.05 million -$63.83 million -7.47

Cresco Labs has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Cresco Labs is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cresco Labs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs -37.03% -1.46% -0.69% Cresco Labs Competitors 1,001.90% -148.32% 145.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cresco Labs and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 0 7 0 3.00 Cresco Labs Competitors 149 493 605 26 2.40

Cresco Labs currently has a consensus target price of $15.58, suggesting a potential upside of 401.07%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 118.55%. Given Cresco Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than its competitors.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

