Head to Head Review: Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) vs. eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of eGain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and eGain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $208.90 million 1.26 -$36.70 million ($1.64) -5.97 eGain $78.29 million 3.59 $6.96 million $0.03 294.33

eGain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspired Entertainment. Inspired Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inspired Entertainment and eGain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 eGain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.86%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than eGain.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -7.50% N/A -2.55% eGain 1.31% 2.27% 1.03%

Summary

eGain beats Inspired Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games that include greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, Virtual Grand National, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of premium random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

