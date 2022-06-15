Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $311.00

Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 311 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 311 ($3.77), with a volume of 50413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($3.84).

The stock has a market cap of £263.84 million and a PE ratio of 10.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 349.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74.

In other Headlam Group news, insider Chris Payne sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.61), for a total value of £5,046.40 ($6,125.02).

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

