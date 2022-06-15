HempCoin (THC) Achieves Market Cap of $480,331.95

HempCoin (THC) traded up 47% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $480,331.95 and approximately $105.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,185.57 or 0.99846718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00031330 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00018888 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001122 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,462,775 coins and its circulating supply is 266,327,624 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

