Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000.

NASDAQ:SNLN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. 14,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,759. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

