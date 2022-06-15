HoDooi (HOD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,104.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.96 or 0.13367273 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00425403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00074442 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012160 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.