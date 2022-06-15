Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Down to $4.24

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $3.85. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HMPT shares. JMP Securities downgraded Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $522.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26). Home Point Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Point Capital by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 135,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Home Point Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

