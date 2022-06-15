Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.31. The stock had a trading volume of 52,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,014. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

