Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $81.93 and last traded at $82.02, with a volume of 34499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.42.

Specifically, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $2,734,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $4,621,830.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,402.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 580,073 shares of company stock worth $61,939,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.30.

The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.78.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.