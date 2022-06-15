Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.35. 1,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BOSSY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($67.71) to €59.00 ($61.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($72.92) to €64.00 ($66.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($69.79) to €60.00 ($62.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.34.
Hugo Boss Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.
