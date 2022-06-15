Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hunting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded Hunting from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hunting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hunting from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HNTIF stock remained flat at $$4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. Hunting has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

