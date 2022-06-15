Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Huntington Bancshares has a payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

In related news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,617 shares of company stock worth $786,480 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

