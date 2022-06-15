Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the May 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
Shares of OTCMKTS HSQVY opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $32.57.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Husqvarna AB (publ) (HSQVY)
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.