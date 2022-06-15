Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the May 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HSQVY opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $32.57.

Husqvarna AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HSQVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.