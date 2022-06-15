HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Short Interest Down 33.6% in May

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA cut their price target on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Shares of NYSE HUYA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. 1,335,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,355. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HUYA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 265,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HUYA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,506,000 after purchasing an additional 101,658 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in HUYA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,653,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in HUYA by 2,307.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HUYA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 70,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

