HWG Holdings LP Buys Shares of 1,075 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLO. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.63. 19,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,569. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

