HWG Holdings LP Buys Shares of 556 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 556 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after buying an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $311,726,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after buying an additional 445,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $262,895,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $512.78. 14,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $465.93 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $554.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.71.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

