HWG Holdings LP Invests $2.57 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,261 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000. Netflix makes up 1.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $9.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.54. 148,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,076,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.08.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.