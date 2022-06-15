HWG Holdings LP Makes New $50,000 Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of U. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 81,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.23. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at $17,748,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,621 shares of company stock worth $2,619,386. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

