HWG Holdings LP Makes New $766,000 Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $246,966,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,981,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,248,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 962,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,545,000 after buying an additional 132,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after buying an additional 92,224 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLI traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Mueller Industries (Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

