HWG Holdings LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $141.79. The company had a trading volume of 34,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $139.98 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

