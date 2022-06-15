HWG Holdings LP Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.45. The company had a trading volume of 112,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,298. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.38.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.09.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

